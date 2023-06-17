Transforming a 3.7-acre airport parking lot along Burlingame’s Bayfront into a vibrant office park, the city’s Planning Commission approved a research and development campus proposal but not before officials voiced the need for more space for public parking and a restaurant.
The proposed site at 620 Airport Blvd. is located north of the Hilton Hotel. The project would redevelop the site into two nine-story buildings reaching heights of around 155 feet tall, totaling 481,660 square feet of office space. It would create a 26,000-square-foot outdoor plaza between the buildings, according to a staff report.
Some of the public amenities would include outdoor spaces, a 2,500-square-foot cafe, an outdoor gym and updates to the Bay Trail. While the Planning Commission unanimously approved the project’s design and environmental review Monday, June 12, officials voiced the need to create more public destination space, such as a restaurant. Commissioner John Schmid said many of the larger developments are displacing restaurants and businesses and encouraged the developers in the area to provide a space for it.
“We are just not going to get the people down there,” Schmid said. “But you guys that are building buildings, have the space. I encourage you to look a little harder and a little more boldly at that space, 2,500 square feet is a Starbucks.”
The Bayfront land that wraps around the eastern edge of the property, which the Bay Trail runs through, is owned by the State Lands Commission. The developers are looking to improve 45,000 square feet of the commission-owned land with new landscaping, public paths, benches, picnic tables, outdoor seating for the cafe, an outdoor gym and terrace seating areas facing the Anza Lagoon. The improvements would also include 36,000 square feet of Bay Trail, and would plant more than 190 new trees around the campus, according to the report.
Commissioner Walker Shores said he agrees with fellow commissioners that offering a restaurant space would provide an opportunity for other kinds of businesses to thrive other than offices.
“The kind of views and ambiance that you can get once all the landscaping comes in, there might be more demand than anticipated for a space at this location, if you give it a chance,” Shores said.
The buildings would be wrapped in glass and fretted with metal curtains to prevent birds from flying into the building. The developers believe the texture of the curtains on the building resemble the tides in the Bay. Each building would dedicate seven stories to office space and two stories for parking. The project would provide 838 parking spaces, of which, 84 would be for electric vehicle charging. It would also provide a total of 14 parking spaces for the public who wish to access the Bay Trail or cafe, 22 bicycles in each of the two lobby areas and an additional 44 bicycle parking spaces outside of each building, according to the report.
Commissioner Chris Horan echoed fellow commissioners’ sentiments regarding the need for a restaurant. He also voiced concerns that the proposal lacks public parking spaces.
“The five parking spaces for the public is not enough for all the public amenities the project could provide,” Horan said, referring to five public stalls included in the parking structure alone.
And Commissioner Sandy Comaroto doubled down on Horan’s thoughts saying more people will wish to use the area than the developers may anticipate.
“I think more people will want to go out there and if there is no parking they are just going to leave,” Comaroto said.
Boca Lake Office Inc., the developers behind the project, said they have considered many long-term solutions that should benefit the city, including paying a commercial linkage fee that could total $12 million. The developers are planning the buildings to be completely electric and have sustainable water plans to reduce usage.
To combat sea-level rise the developers would raise 750 linear feet of embankment at the Anza Lagoon. The entire shoreline and the project area would be raised 17 feet to protect against sea level rise for the next 100 years, but the Bay Trail wouldn’t be lifted with the property, which Horan said is a missed opportunity.
During Monday’s meeting the Planning Commission unanimously approved both the Environmental and Commercial Design Reviews. The City Council has 10 days to appeal the Planning Commission’s approval, before the action becomes final. Next steps, the developer needs to apply for building permits, before the project breaks ground.
