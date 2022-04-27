Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 1.jpeg

Two 18-year-olds are accused of beating up and stabbing a 17-year-old in Half Moon Bay over a gang dispute, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

The alleged stabbing occurred April 23, when the two teens from Half Moon Bay stole a Ford truck from the dealership they worked at and threw a bottle at the 17-year-old, who retaliated by throwing a rock, the DA’s Office said. The pair then allegedly tried to run him over and got out of the truck on Willow Avenue to beat him up.

Marco Moctezuma reportedly stabbed the boy, while Michael Minasitorres allegedly drove the car, the DA’s Office said. A witness was then able to get the teens to stop the violence. The boy was injured but will survive, the DA’s Office said.

Moctezuma was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and his next court date is May 9. Minasitorres was charged with felony assault and driving a stolen vehicle, and his next court appearance is May 6.

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

Tags

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay. See my other articles: https://bit.ly/3IruW6p

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription