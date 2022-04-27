Two 18-year-olds are accused of beating up and stabbing a 17-year-old in Half Moon Bay over a gang dispute, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
The alleged stabbing occurred April 23, when the two teens from Half Moon Bay stole a Ford truck from the dealership they worked at and threw a bottle at the 17-year-old, who retaliated by throwing a rock, the DA’s Office said. The pair then allegedly tried to run him over and got out of the truck on Willow Avenue to beat him up.
Marco Moctezuma reportedly stabbed the boy, while Michael Minasitorres allegedly drove the car, the DA’s Office said. A witness was then able to get the teens to stop the violence. The boy was injured but will survive, the DA’s Office said.
Moctezuma was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and his next court date is May 9. Minasitorres was charged with felony assault and driving a stolen vehicle, and his next court appearance is May 6.
