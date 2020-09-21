Vitalant became the first U.S. blood services provider to release the data of COVID-19 antibody-positive rates of blood donors from June through July.
In the Bay Area, of the 6,000 total donors tested, the positivity rate for COVID-19 antibodies was .77% in June and 1.18% in July. Of the more than 250,000 donors nationally, the national positivity average was 1.37% in June and 2.26% in July.
Kevin Adler, a communications manager for Vitalant, said that the Bay Area was at the “low end of the spectrum.” Those who test positive for COVID-19 antibodies, which signal that a donor’s body has recovered from the virus, may be eligible to have their convalescent blood plasma used as an emergency treatment to help critically ill coronavirus patients. More than 250 people in the Bay Area have donated blood plasma.
Because of the possibility of convalescent plasma donations, Adler stressed that blood donations are especially important right now.
Vitalant, the national organization that includes the organization previously known as Blood Centers of the Pacific, has seen its blood supply disrupted as schools and office places have not held their usual blood drives due to the pandemic. While the number of first-time individual donors looking to aid their communities during the pandemic has surged, Vitalant is not seeing its usual donors who donate through drives at school or work. Vitalant partners with 45 Bay Area hospitals in maintaining a sufficient blood supply of all blood types.
Adler urged healthy Bay Area residents to consider donating. Blood donation is a way to “give back to the community in a way that doesn’t cost any money and just takes an hour of your time,” Adler said. “It makes a lifetime of difference not only to an individual but to an entire family and an entire community”
To be eligible to donate, one needs to be generally healthy, have a normal temperature, and weigh more than 110 pounds.
There are six blood centers in the Bay Area. Those who are interested can visit vitalant.org to find a donation center. The San Mateo donation center is located at 42 Second Ave.
