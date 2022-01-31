A 700-acre fire that has been burning near Big Sur in Monterey County for eight days was 85 percent contained as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.
The fire is burning in the Palo Colorado area between Big Sur and Carmel-by-the-Sea and is expected to be fully contained by Wednesday.
All evacuations have been lifted. All road closures have been lifted as well. There have been no injuries or casualties.
One structure has been destroyed, and 225 structures are threatened.
Firefighters continue fire suppression repair. Damage inspection has been completed, Cal Fire reports.
The fire started from a pile burn. Three hundred and twenty-two firefighters are battling the fire as of Saturday morning.
