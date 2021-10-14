Kevin Chao

Kevin Chao

A man tied to numerous residential brothels and illegal marijuana grow houses in residential areas in this county and elsewhere was arrested, it was announced by law enforcement Wednesday.

Kevin Chao, 51, of Millbrae, had an arrest warrant issued against him, along with simultaneous search warrants at various locations in Millbrae and Daly City. Detectives with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office seized numerous firearms, thousands in U.S. dollars, hundreds of marijuana plants, and approximately 100 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana. The packaged marijuana has an approximately street value of more than $250,000, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, the grow house was in San Mateo and the brothel was in South San Francisco, along with other locations outside of the county.

Chao was charged with pimping, pandering, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of a large amount of marijuana for sale. His next court appearance is Wednesday, Oct. 20, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

