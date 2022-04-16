A reported shooting in Belmont near Carlmont High School resulted in the school being locked down for parts of Friday afternoon, according to the Belmont Police Department.
The alleged shooting occurred Friday afternoon on the 1200 block of Valerga Drive, near Alameda de las Pulgas. Belmont police said there were no injuries and no suspects, with the shooting called an isolated incident. Police first announced the school was locked down around 2:25 p.m., with students later released from school at 3:20 p.m. Students were directed to go home from the south side of the school, with Valerga Drive on the north side near campus. Police asked parents to pick their kids up from school at San Carlos Avenue’s south driveway. Belmont police said students safely left campus as officers continued the investigation.
Carlmont High School is located at 1400 Alameda de las Pulgas and is home to more than 2,200 students.
