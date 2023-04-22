The Belmont-Redwood Shores School District Board of Trustees is the latest local governing body to begin a transition from at-large to by-trustee area elections.
Trustees voted to begin the transition during a meeting Thursday, April 20. The move will align the district with the California Voting Rights Act which aims to ensure the voices of minority groups are heard and fairly represented on governing bodies. It also reduces the likelihood of the district being hit with a lawsuit for not being in compliance with the CVRA as other local jurisdictions have been.
