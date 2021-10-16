Monica Korde has been appointed to be poet laureate for the city of Belmont and will act as an ambassador and advocate for poetry, literature and the arts during the honorary three-year role.
Korde was introduced to the Belmont City Council as its new Poet Laureate at a City Council meeting last month and read a poem titled “To Rise” while sharing a preview of the poetry projects she has planned for Belmont.
Korde is a poet and former educator, born and raised in the city of Ahmedabad, India. She has a master’s degree in English and a diploma in French language. Her poems have been published in various online literary journals and anthologies.
Her poems have received recognition and prizes in county held poetry events. She was also a co-judge for the first Annual WordSlam Youth Poetry Contest and has worked with local poets to organize events that amplify youth voices.
She has been working as a community volunteer for her local library for many years and has been co-hosting Poets Night, a bimonthly open mic. She has resided in Belmont for seven years, according to the city.
In 2015, the Belmont City Council revived the honorary post of poet laureate and appointed Tanu Wakefield. Jacki Rigoni followed as poet laureate from through 2021. James McLaughlin was the city’s first poet laureate. His poem, “Belmont,” written in 1962 and adopted as the official poem of Belmont, is displayed in City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.