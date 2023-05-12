To help prepare for a potential increase in life science research and development proposals in Belmont, the City Council plans to make land use changes allowing a broader range of research and development facilities in the city.

The zoning shift allows the city to more broadly define the range of research and development facilities, including life sciences, as the industry shifts from electronic technology to biotechnology. The shift also includes parking ratio changes in developments from three spaces for every 1,000 square feet of floor area to a minimum of one space per 600 square feet and a maximum of one space per 500 square feet. The amendment would change the title of Research and Development Laboratory use to Research and Development Facility.

