To help prepare for a potential increase in life science research and development proposals in Belmont, the City Council plans to make land use changes allowing a broader range of research and development facilities in the city.
The zoning shift allows the city to more broadly define the range of research and development facilities, including life sciences, as the industry shifts from electronic technology to biotechnology. The shift also includes parking ratio changes in developments from three spaces for every 1,000 square feet of floor area to a minimum of one space per 600 square feet and a maximum of one space per 500 square feet. The amendment would change the title of Research and Development Laboratory use to Research and Development Facility.
The council made the switch at its May 9 meeting to increase opportunities for economic growth in a growing industry in the Bay Area. Life sciences focus on biotechnology and the study of living things, like plants, animals and people. The Bay Area is one of the top three markets for life sciences and research and development in the United States, and the city has seen an increase in research and development proposals in Belmont, seeing three proposals in the last two years. Many cities on the Peninsula are also preparing for an increase in life science on the Bayfront through zoning changes. The Belmont City Council in 2022 approved rezoning a 401 Island Parkway property from commercial office to research and development and life sciences use and views the area east of Highway 101 as an area to place the growing field.
City staff said life science uses’ benefits include reducing parking and traffic impacts and increasing economic growth. According to a city staff report, research and development have fewer employees and traffic impacts than offices, with the buildings typically including 20%-50% lab use.
Councilmember Tom McCune noted some biotech facilities might include lab space but primarily function as offices, raising concerns about parking ratio use. He remained concerned that a developer might build a facility with a parking ratio that used the one space per 600 square feet ratio but needs more spaces because they function more as offices than labs. He also noted an office could change uses to meet demand without requiring a zoning change, increasing parking and traffic impacts.
The council will hold a second reading of the ordinance and conduct a public hearing at its June 13 meeting.
