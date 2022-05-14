The Baffin Bridge, which provides access to Belmont and Redwood Shores from Foster City, will be reopening June 6, after work nearby for the Levee Improvements Project, according to the city.
As part of the project design, two small bridges are being built at the crossings to and from Belmont and Redwood Shores. In February, operations along Beach Park Boulevard increased as restrictions went into effect along the southern end of the project area due to bird nesting windows. The contractor focused efforts in the southern area several months prior to the bird nesting restrictions. Now that the bridge installation and bird nesting surveys are completed, the area is safe for public use. The contractor will return to the Baffin area at a later point to complete paving, landscaping and related work, according to the city.
The project will increase the height and width of the levee to improve protection against storm/tide surges and meet sea level rise projections through the year 2050. It is being paid for with a $90 million voter-approved bond. Go to FosterCityLevee.org to learn more.
