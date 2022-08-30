Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
A bill that would end law enforcement’s ability to cite pedestrians for jaywalking when roads are clear passed the Legislature and is heading to the governor’s desk for his signature.
“Safely crossing the street should not be a criminal offense,” Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, said in a press release, stressing jaywalking tickets and confrontations with the police have affected certain communities.
San Mateo County is familiar with jaywalking gone awry. On Oct. 3, 2018, Chinedu Okobi died from cardiac arrest in Millbrae after he was hit by Tasers from San Mateo County deputies multiple times after they attempted to arrest him for jaywalking. The incident shed light on systemic issues, policing practices involving Tasers and a growing concern from San Mateo County citizens.
“Jaywalking laws do more than turn an ordinary and logical behavior into a crime; they also create opportunities for police to racially profile. A jaywalking ticket can turn into a potentially life-threatening police encounter, especially for Black people, who are disproportionately targeted and suffer the most severe consequence of inequitable law enforcement,” Jared Sanchez, senior policy advocate for CalBike, said in the release.
According to the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, between July of 2018 and December 2019, the San Francisco Police Department stopped 158,009 individuals in a reported 148,621 stops. In San Francisco, 4.26% Black, .99% Latino and .95% white people received a citation as a result of a non-traffic stop.
“It’s time to reconsider how we use our law enforcement resources and whether our jaywalking laws really do protect pedestrians,” Ting said in the release.
According to the release, the Assembly Bill 2147 is Ting’s second attempt to decriminalize jaywalking in California. The 2022 bill defines when an officer can stop a pedestrian for jaywalking — specified as only when a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision. If signed by the governor, citizens would no longer pay the citation that costs about $200 and police would no longer be able to use jaywalking as a ruse to detain someone.
According to the release, if signed into law, AB 2147 would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The governor has until Sept. 30 to sign or veto the bill.
