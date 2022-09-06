Three suspects were arrested in Galt on suspicion of robbing a Foster City man of his Rolex watch, the Foster City Police Department announced Friday.
Police responded to reports of a man who said he was followed home, restrained and had his wrist watch ripped away from him by two individuals on Friday. The two suspects fled in a white Chevy Tahoe.
Surveillance cameras at a Costco and a residential home captured the vehicle on footage, and police were able to identify the license plate via Flock cameras.
On Friday, the vehicle was found in Galt by officer’s Flock cameras, and the three occupants were arrested. Police said they successfully recovered the watch and will return it to the victim.
Alexandra Gheorghe, 18, Cau Michlescu, 22, and Rober Miclescu, 30, were arrested on charges of robbery, elder abuse and conspiracy.
“We are elated to be able to bring a resolution to this disgusting crime and to give the victim back his watch,” the Foster City Police Department said in a press release.
