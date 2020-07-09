An Antioch man who pleaded no contest to felony elder financial abuse in South San Francisco, among other areas, was sentenced Wednesday to a combined three years of custody and mandatory supervision, according to Deputy District Attorney Al Serrato.
Anthony Weaver, 58, was sentenced to 18 months in local custody and not state prison — he has already served all but 36 days of that sentence — followed by 18 months of mandatory supervision, Serrato said.
The charges that Weaver pleaded no contest to include conspiracy to commit felony elder abuse and felony grand theft in addition to elder financial abuse, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Pleading no contest means the defendant accepts conviction as though a guilty plea had been entered, but does not admit guilt.
Over 15 months, Weaver allegedly defrauded three elderly victims, aged 63, 73 and 92, of $61,500 in cash and jewelry by using a fraud scheme in which he would say he wanted to give away money, then ask victims to withdraw money and he would use of sleight of hand to switch the money, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Weaver has also been ordered not to contact the victims and to abstain from drugs and alcohol, among other requirements.
