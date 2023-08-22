The man accused of stabbing a woman and posting a Facebook video of the victim covered in blood pleaded not guilty to first degree murder Monday, Aug. 21, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Mark Mechikoff, 39, of Pacifica, is alleged to have stabbed Claribel Estrella, to death on her kitchen floor and posted a Facebook video of her, still alive, and covered in blood. A woman saw the post while in Florida and called a Sheriff’s Office in Nevada to report the crime because it was the last place she knew Mechikoff lived. From there, that Sheriff’s Office pinpointed the Facebook posting to the Bay Area and reached out to the San Mateo Police Department. San Mateo police conducted a search of the apartment complex at the 200 block of 37th Avenue. After the door-to-door search, officers found Estrella dead on the kitchen floor. Mechikoff was found and arrested a few hours later in San Jose, according to the DA’s Office.
