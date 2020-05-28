Anthony Gonzalez

Anthony Gonzalez

A 28-year-old San Leandro man was arrested on suspicion of punching and choking a woman after a child custody dispute at a home in San Mateo early Tuesday morning, police said.

Anthony Gonzalez was arrested at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home in San Leandro with the help of a SWAT team following a domestic violence case that was reported at 2:54 a.m. on the 3000 block of Shasta Drive in San Mateo, according to police.

Investigators learned Gonzalez had punched the victim, put her in a headlock and choked her, causing her to lose consciousness twice. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, San Mateo police said.

Gonzalez was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, victim intimidation and a parole violation, according to police.

