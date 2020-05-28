A 28-year-old San Leandro man was arrested on suspicion of punching and choking a woman after a child custody dispute at a home in San Mateo early Tuesday morning, police said.
Anthony Gonzalez was arrested at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home in San Leandro with the help of a SWAT team following a domestic violence case that was reported at 2:54 a.m. on the 3000 block of Shasta Drive in San Mateo, according to police.
Investigators learned Gonzalez had punched the victim, put her in a headlock and choked her, causing her to lose consciousness twice. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, San Mateo police said.
Gonzalez was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, victim intimidation and a parole violation, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.