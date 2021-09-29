Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 2.jpeg

A traffic stop in Redwood City led police to arrests of two people for alleged catalytic converter thefts after seeing one in the car with tools related to the crimes, according to police.

At about 3:24 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, officers stopped a car at Hudson Street and Redwood Avenue for a traffic violation. While speaking to the driver, officers observed a reciprocating saw blade protruding from the jacket pocket of Joe Rodriguezhernandez, 34. Officers searched the vehicle and located an additional saw blades, an automatic floor jack, a drill/impact gun and a catalytic converter with Toyota engravings that appeared to have been cut off at one end and unbolted from the other, according to police.

Also arrested was Janci Vasquezcarillo, 20, according to police.

Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Boyce at (650) 780-5122, or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at (650) 780-7110.

