Through deep data analysis and a focus on equity, San Mateo-Foster City School District officials are looking to improve student achievement among its most underserved pupils.

Preliminary data is out from the 2021-22 California Assessment of Student Progress and Performance, the state’s standardized testing program. Combined with internal data and a root cause analysis, officials are zeroing in on three key areas they believe will address the core of what may be holding back students, particularly those from underserved groups: early literacy, preschool access and systemic interventions.

Renabk
Renabk

I'm not seeing much new here, other than preschool access, which is a great thing for kids who did not attend prior to K. As a parent of high school kids who sat on site council and PTA, educators have known about disparate outcomes for students and the need for earlier intervention. I'm also rereading the article and looking for a plan, even the beginnings of a plan, and I'm not seeing anything. That's why I'm voting for Randi Paynter as a new voice on the SMFCSD school board.

