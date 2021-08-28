An East Palo Alto man accused of three separate violent knife attacks in San Mateo, including in a parking lot at BJ’s Restaurant, has been allowed to enter into a mental health diversion program that, if completed, will dismiss his charges, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Alejandro Alfredo Canche, 20, allegedly used a box cutter-style knife to stab a victim in the neck outside BJ’s Restaurant. He later, on the 2100 block Of Vista Del Mar, allegedly stabbed a second person 23 times in the face and neck and a third person in the throat, prosecutors said.
A judge Friday allowed the mental health diversion program against prosecutor wishes, the DA’s Office said. If he completes the two-year program, he will have his attempted murder charges dismissed, but if he does not, charges will come back, prosecutors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.