A Half Moon Bay resident has devised a unique project aimed at supporting one group of essential workers she feels have been insufficiently recognized amid the COVID-19 crisis: farmworkers.
Mercedes Marquez, 27, launched the project to also support her parents’ struggling business: Los Primos Taqueria located at 85 N. B St. in San Mateo. Like many restaurants, the taqueria is open only for delivery and has seen a significant decline in business.
So on April 24, Marquez decided to order 100 tacos with her own money from Los Primos and then distribute the meals to farmworkers for free. When Marquez, who works at the law firm Galine, Frye, Fitting & Frangos in San Mateo, requested a day off to carry through with the plan, her bosses decided to foot the bill. What began as a one-off is now a Friday routine for at least the next month or longer.
The project has been dubbed “Farmworkers’ Friday,” and Marquez has also enlisted the help of coastside nonprofit Ayudando A Latino A Sonar, or ALAS, to organize food deliveries at one to two new local farms each week.
“Instead of just giving money directly we decided to do a chain of giving. It’s a win-win for everyone,” Marquez said, adding that the effort has helped her parents “survive and pay rent for the business and still provide for our family.”
For the past two Fridays and on future ones, Marquez and seven members of her family prepare the 100 tacos in the morning and head out to the farms to give them out in the afternoon. Meals so far have been delivered to Cabrillo Farms and Sea Horse Ranch, both located in Half Moon Bay.
“It was a really nice experience to give back. They were super grateful,” Marquez said, adding the effort has also been a learning experience for her. “It was eye opening to see the work they do, learn about what they grow and I thought how passionate they were about it.”
Marquez noted the workers live on the farms she’s visited thus far and enough tacos were made to feed their families as well.
“The kids came out of their homes and said god bless you guys and they were all just happy getting recognized,” she said.
Ilya Frangos, a partner at the law firm and Marquez’s boss, described the project as a “great cause.”
“This is a great cause and a story of kindness during uncertain times,” she said.
