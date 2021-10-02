A new six-story, 90-unit condominium building has been approved by the Burlingame Planning Commission, which will occupy two lots to be merged at 1814 and 1820 Ogden Drive.
The roughly 83,000-square-foot building will include 20 studio, 15 one-bedroom and 55 two-bedroom units, five of which will be set aside for low-income residents. Currently on the site just north of the Mills-Peninsula Medical Center are two office buildings, one story and three story, which will be demolished. The development will feature a public area in front of the building with greenery and seating as well as a side courtyard for residents.
“It’s crucial for us to meet, as a city, our housing allocations,” Commissioner Ray Larios said. “But even more crucial are the people of Burlingame. This allows families to come in, to have more neighbors for our city to thrive.”
The building will have 145 onsite vehicle parking places, 42 of which will be tandem parking and 66 of which will utilize mechanical stackers. The parking will be spread across two levels, one surface level and one below ground. Also included will be 45 bicycle parking places.
Though some neighbors voiced concern, mostly regarding parking and traffic, commissioners during Monday’s meeting emphasized the need to build more housing in the area to meet demand, as well as meet state and local regulations.
“We have an obligation to consider additional housing in our communities,” Commissioner Richard Terrones said. “I think well-crafted projects like this are the ones we have to consider.”
Also, because the residential structure will be replacing two office buildings, traffic in the area is expected to decrease. According to Senior Planner Catherine Keylon, the project is expected to yield 56 fewer daily car trips compared with current use.
Further noted was that the city’s General Plan indicates the site as being within an area recommended for more housing, and the development includes more parking than the 95 spots required by the city.
The building’s facade will feature multiple surfaces and colors on varying planes intended to break up its size and work with surroundings, a design which drew compliments from some commissioners.
“I must commend the architect. I love the masking, the vertical and horizontal lines and how it works with adjacent buildings,” Larios said. “I think it’s going to look great.”
The project was first discussed in a meeting in January of this year, where some concern was raised regarding the proximity of the Sunrise Senior Living community, which sits directly to the south of the planned development.
The building’s architect Monday assured the commission the building would be at least 40 feet away, with design considerations taken to ensure minimal disturbance for the elderly neighbors, including a sound barrier separating the courtyard and a wall of greenery.
In other business, the commission approved a new cafe for downtown Burlingame.
Maison Alyzee, a coffee shop and French bakery, will replace a retail space at 1208 Burlingame Ave. The building there is currently vacant, the last use was a North Face store.
The cafe has one other location in Mountain View, which the new location will be similar to, according to owner Laurent Pellet. Offerings will include breakfast and brunch, and an afternoon tea menu with desserts and small bites, Pellet said, who moved to the area from France in 2011.
“The idea is to create a warm place where people feel like home and welcome and enjoy the space and product,” Pellet said.
Both were unanimously approved by the commission, and will move forward unless appealed to the City Council.
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.