Three people were hospitalized after a pedestrian collision involving multiple vehicles in the parking lot of a Target store in San Mateo on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
The collision was reported shortly after noon at the store at 2220 Fashion Island Blvd. and officers arrived to find multiple victims and three vehicles involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.