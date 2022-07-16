A man wearing a mask is believed to have committed two armed robberies at gunpoint on the 400 block of El Camino Real in Belmont on June 10 and again in July 13, according to police.
The first robbery took place at 8:30 p.m. and the second was at 3:15 p.m. In both incidents, the man, who was described as being around 20-25 years old, displayed the firearm and demanded money. He then left the area on foot and was not located despite extensive searches, police said.
Anyone who recognizes him or has information including tips, video surveillance or photos is asked to contact the Police Department at (650) 595-7400 or call our tip line at (650) 598-3000.
