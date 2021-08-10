Ten baby ducklings were trapped in a San Mateo storm drain until the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA saved them and reunited them with their mother on Monday.
A concerned resident called the PHS/SPCA after spotting a mother duck pacing next to a storm grate located on Ramblewood Way. Staff could hear ducklings under the grate, said PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin-Tarbox.
“Our rescue staff arrived quickly and were able to remove the grate, gaining access to the trapped ducklings,” Martin-Tarbox said.
The ducklings were rescued in a matter of 15 minutes. The mother duck stayed by during the entire process.
“Once we had all 10 of the ducklings above ground, we checked them for injuries, and they were all healthy despite their ordeal,” Martin-Tarbox said.
Once rescued, staff moved the family of ducks away from the drain and led them to a nearby park.
More information about the PHS/SPCA’s work can be found at https://phs-spca.org/.
