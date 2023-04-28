Eight trail segments reopened Friday at Big Basin Redwoods State Park in Santa Cruz County for the first time since the CZU Lightning Complex Fire destroyed much of the park in 2020.
The park, damaged by the August 2020 fire and further battered by this winter’s storms, now has reopened trails that include the Redwood Loop Trail, Skyline to the Sea Trail, Dool Trail, Meteor Trail and Sunset Trail.
The fire burned more than 97% of the park, destroying its headquarters, campgrounds and nearly every other structure. The park remained closed after the fire until last July when it reopened via a limited access day use reservation system operated by the nonprofit Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks.
Officials with Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks say wildflowers are blooming at Big Basin and that additional trails and roads at the park are set to reopen later this year.
