Following a two-year restoration project, the Japanese Tea Garden’s towering red pagoda in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park has been officially revived to its full glory, 107 years after its appearance at the 1915 world’s fair.
Local officials, history lovers and Japanese American community members on Tuesday welcomed the pagoda post-makeover — fresh carpet, vibrant vermillion, replaced wood and all. The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department coordinated a ceremony and taiko drumming performance at the gardens for the occasion.
“The Japanese Tea Garden’s pagoda is part of the fabric of our City and tells a story about the rich Japanese history and culture that exist here in San Francisco,” said Mayor London Breed in a statement.
Since April, visitor attendance to the tea garden has skyrocketed by 187%, thanks to Breed’s legislation to waive Golden Gate Park specialty garden admission fees for residents and veterans.
“Over the last 100-plus years, the pagoda at the Japanese Tea Garden has attracted millions of residents and visitors alike, weathering significant disruptions throughout history,” stated Yasushi Noguchi, consul general of Japan in San Francisco. “Now, it has been properly restored so it may continue to promote Japanese culture and aesthetics among future generations.”
