OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded, including three teenagers, at a Christmas Day party in Oakland, authorities said Thursday.
The Mercury News identified those shot as three males, aged 15, 17 and 18, and a 29-year-old woman. All four were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition Thursday.
Police said the shooter fled the scene. A motive was not immediately known.
The shooting occurred about 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in east Oakland. It was the third shooting in the area in two days, after a 61-year-old man died and a 17-year-old boy were shot in two separate attacks Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
No arrests have been made. Oakland police were offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information leading to arrests of the shooter.
