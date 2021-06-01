Danville’s big Fourth of July parade isn’t entirely going away for a second straight year.
The town and its parade partner, the Kiwanis Club of the San Ramon Valley, is moving the annual event to Labor Day weekend this year.
With California set to re-open June 15, the town wasn’t able to properly prepare in time for July 4. This year’s spectacle will happen Sept. 4, according to state and county guidelines.
The parade routinely draws about 40,000 people and requires months of planning and coordination between the town and various jurisdictions of law enforcement and other emergency responders. Organizers also need time to secure sponsors.
Danville has already canceled other annual events in light of the pandemic this year, including its Memorial Day ceremony, Danville Summerfest, Hot Summer Sundays car shows, and the Danville d’Elegance car show. For more information on town events, go to www.danville.ca.gov/calendar.
