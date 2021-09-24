Oliver

Oliver

According to the senior cat Oliver, patience is indeed a virtue. This 12-year-old neutered male brown tabby likes to take things slow and is hoping for a new home with someone who understands shy felines and will provide him plenty of time to emerge from his shell. Despite his shyness, Oliver is a tabby masterpiece. He’s a sponge when it comes to love and will soak up any kindness you grant him. Due to Oliver’s reticence, his ideal home would be with adults only. Are you ready to open your heart and home to a senior feline looking for a soft place to land? Ask for Oliver ID# A901437. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointments. To meet Oliver please call (650) 340-7022. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

