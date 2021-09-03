Drax

Drax

Are you going through "Great British Baking Show" withdrawals? Well expert biscuit maker Drax can help you out. This 2-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair cat may not have Paul Hollywood’s ice blue eyes, but Drax has mad muffin making skills that could rival even Mary Berry. Drax starts out shy, but once he feels comfortable, his kneading prowess and purr machine roar to life. He will do best in a home with no young children. Drax’s hobbies include reading T.S. Eliot, he’s especially fond of Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, chatting and he enjoys catnip stuffed toys. Are you looking for a sweet feline who will purr and make biscuits at the mere sight of you? Ask for Drax ID# A898980. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Drax. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription