Are you going through "Great British Baking Show" withdrawals? Well expert biscuit maker Drax can help you out. This 2-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair cat may not have Paul Hollywood’s ice blue eyes, but Drax has mad muffin making skills that could rival even Mary Berry. Drax starts out shy, but once he feels comfortable, his kneading prowess and purr machine roar to life. He will do best in a home with no young children. Drax’s hobbies include reading T.S. Eliot, he’s especially fond of Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, chatting and he enjoys catnip stuffed toys. Are you looking for a sweet feline who will purr and make biscuits at the mere sight of you? Ask for Drax ID# A898980. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Drax. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
