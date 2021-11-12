Zoe is all about the zzzs. Not zzzs as in sleeping, but zzzs as in zoomies. Zoe is a 1-year-old spayed female Siberian Husky with a striking silver coat. Typical of her breed, Zoe is High Energy with a capital H and E. This dog puts the zoom in zoomies. Zoe is a lovely gal with one blue eye and one amber eye and loves nothing more than to play and run with abandon. With Zoe’s substantial energy levels, she will do best in an active home and with someone who is familiar with huskies and their needs. Are you looking for an outgoing and dynamic dog? Ask for Zoe ID# A901005. Please call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Zoe. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
