She brings the cute, she brings the floof. Dressed in purrfectly coordinating stripes and solids, Sasha is a supermeowdel looking for a catwalk to call her own. This 5-month-old, spayed female tabby is an energetic and playful gal. With the energy level of a kitten, be prepared for Sasha to launch herself at toys, especially feather wands and anything crinkly. When she’s not napping, Sasha is almost always in a frolicsome mood looking for a toy to bat around. Sasha has tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), so she needs to be indoor only and the only cat in a home or in a household with other FIV+ cats. Are you seeking a fun and playful feline? Ask for Sasha ID# A904317. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Sasha. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
