Established in 2020, master chef Dogan Ustel transformed a side street of downtown Burlingame into Mykonos, a steak and meze house with the spirit of the Greek Isles. Not only will you find an innovative, Greek-style culinary experience, but will also feel transported onto the beautiful island of Mykonos with its vibrant ambiance.
Head chef, owner and, at times, even spotted as a server, Dogan (Doan) Ustel, came from a background in hospitality at high-end restaurants and hotels. This experience, combined with culture and passion for cooking, inspired him to open his own place. Here at his Mykonos location, he has crafted a balance of quality food, restaurant atmosphere and high-end customer service, all while having a family-friendly vibe. Dogan strives to expand the meze concept but reassures his customers that, “If it’s not fresh, I’m not serving it.”
Mykonos offers a range of traditional and modern flared Meze. Meze or Mezze are special selections of Greek small dishes, similar to appetizers or Spanish tapas. However, unlike how appetizers and tapas are meant to inspire an appetite, mezze can be eaten as the main meal and usually consists of more items. Made fresh daily, the meze at Mykonos is a mixture of hot and cold plates with a variety of sweet, savory and spicy flavors. Whether you choose just a few or many, there are some musts for your next visit.
First on the list, the tzatziki. This family recipe combines sheep milk yogurt, cucumber, fresh mint and dill into a traditional creamy Greek spread. Though it may be recommended as a spread or dip, after a few tastes, you’ll want scoops. To kick it up a bit, try the tirokafteri with its roasted bell peppers, imported spicy herbs and feta cheese. To cool it down, go with the lachano, marinated red cabbage and Greek yogurt.
Another mouthwatering signature dish is the Mykonos souvlaki. The souvlaki is a 24-hour spice marinated prime tenderloin seasoned with ash black sea salt and grilled with shallots and rosemary. Combine this dish with any of the seasonal summer salads for the perfect palette of color and flavor.
Additionally, try pairing the psari, a brick oven grilled whole market fish and selaniki lemon-oregano salsa, with a glass of Greek white wine or any of its craft citrus cocktails. Bar manager, Gokhan or “G” recommends “the Slay or White Shadow because they are fun cocktails that go great with most of our dishes and are crowd favorites.” Gokhan also welcomes anyone seeking a cocktail and small bite to join him at the bar for a fun time.
This style of eating offers the perfect environment for sharing with friends and family, celebrating, relaxing, or even looking to enjoy a peaceful meal. Dogan is looking to extend Mykonos’ hours in the future to offer a night lounge experience. Though downtown Burlingame can be a hot spot for dining, don’t stress to look for parking on Burlingame Avenue and instead check out the newly opened 161 Highland Ave. parking garage with 368 spots, just around the corner.
