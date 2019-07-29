Brian and Cherylynn Cruz, of Fremont, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequioia Hospital in Redwood City. June 20, 2019.
***
Parry and Emily Garff, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequioia Hospital in Redwood City. July 2, 2019.
***
Venu and Priyanka Mora, of Foster City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequioia Hospital in Redwood City. July 2, 2019.
***
Paul and Whitney Karplus, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequioia Hospital in Redwood City. July 3, 2019.
***
David and Joanna Coduto, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequioia Hospital in Redwood City. July 8, 2019.
***
Brian and Waldma Costello, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequioia Hospital in Redwood City. July 8, 2019.
***
Aaron and Kristen Gillespie, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequioia Hospital in Redwood City. July 8, 2019.
***
Bruno and Donangelo Caratori, of Menlo Park, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequioia Hospital in Redwood City. July 9, 2019.
***
Edward and Fang Wray II, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequioia Hospital in Redwood City. July 9, 2019.
***
Gregory and Stephanie Parks, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequioia Hospital in Redwood City. July 14, 2019.
***
Chad and Stewart Schaefer, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequioia Hospital in Redwood City. July 14, 2019.
***
Peter and Puha Herman, of San Jose, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequioia Hospital in Redwood City. July 10, 2019.
***
Jamie Jr. and Zarate Pagmanua, of Daly City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequioia Hospital in Redwood City. July 12, 2019.
***
Matthew and Natalie Lashinsky, of Menlo Park, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequioia Hospital in Redwood City. July 12, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.