The Leadership Class of Aragon High School in San Mateo hosted its biennial Lip Dub on Nov. 22. The whole school lip-synced to music and performed choreographed dances portraying the variety of people, clubs, and sports at Aragon.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Latest News
- Hunter says he will plead guilty to corruption charges
- Still on top: ‘Cyber Monday’ sales on track to hit record
- Review: Jeff Lindsay has entertaining new thriller
- Police shoot, kill California man after he attacks parents
- Penguins sign F Noesen to 1-year deal
- California U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter says he will plead guilty to misusing campaign funds
- Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House
- Kemp expected to pick Loeffler to succeed Isakson in Senate
Trending Stories on smdailyjournal.com
Articles
- To refute rent control
- Police investigating Foster City Little League
- Downtown Streets debuts in Redwood City
- San Mateo police looking into string of home burglaries
- San Bruno ducks eminent domain
- San Bruno man’s crusade against eminent domain
- Stanford buys Redwood City apartment complex
- Man takes plea in San Bruno kidnapping
- San Francisco man faces life charges for alleged child molestations
- San Mateo County police reports
Images
Videos
Commented
- Failing memory (10)
- The balance of power shifts in San Mateo (8)
- Leading the way to a greener tomorrow (7)
- Women of color, engage (6)
- Three jurisdictions vote on urgency ordinance (6)
- Burlingame’s failure to protect more than half its residents (5)
- San Mateo renters get protection (4)
- Giving thanks (4)
- Yes on Measure H (4)
- The Daily Journal’s exchange of opinions (4)
Featured Events
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.