While the major storm expected in the Bay Area Sunday has nearly eclipsed thoughts of Halloween, a Peninsula shelter is going all out with a spooky theme and free adoption for its small animals.
“Our shelter is being overwhelmed with an abundance of rabbits and guinea pigs. Currently we are running a Halloween promotion where all adoption fees are waived on small animals,” said Buffy Martin Tarbox, spokeswoman for the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA.
“We decided to lean fully into the Halloween theme and carved bell peppers as jack-o’-lanterns, created boo-nanas (bananas with beet eyes and a blueberry mouth) and carved beets into cute Halloween shapes. We then offered these small animal friendly treats to our rabbits and guinea pigs,” Tarbox said.
With an “atmospheric river” rainstorm expected to hit the Bay Area Sunday, the approach of Halloween Sunday, Oct. 31 has been somewhat overshadowed, but animals are still awaiting adoption at the shelter in San Mateo.
Information on how to adopt an animal from the shelter is available at https://phs-spca.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.