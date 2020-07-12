Allison and Matthew Baumann, of Half Moon Bay, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 23, 2020.
Jessica Stewart and Ken Chen, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 25, 2020.
Ana Carolina De Abreu and Michael Reynoso, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 26, 2020.
Lei-Yun Huang and Steven Young, of Foster City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 28, 2020.
Srijeeta and Angshuman Bagchi, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City June 30, 2020.
