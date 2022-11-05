Charu Gulati, assistant principal at Tierra Linda Middle School in San Carlos, will be one of 50 educators selected to participate in the Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship, setting sail to the Galapagos Islands Nov. 10.
The two-week expedition, made possible by a partnership between National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions, will provide the program’s 14th cohort field-based professional development alongside a team of marine biologists, geologists, historians, undersea specialists and other experts.
“Being a biology student myself and a longtime educator of science, Charles Darwin has been an integral part of my scientific knowledge. Having the opportunity to visit Darwin’s living laboratory, one of the most unique landscapes on earth, will be a lifetime dream fulfilled,” Gulati said in a press release. “I would love student inquiry to guide my exploration of the Galapagos, and am excitedly looking forward to livestreaming and interacting with classrooms while onboard the ship. Sharing my field-based experiences with students will help them see me as a risk-taker, a lifelong learner, and an explorer — three essential qualities I hope to instill in our students.”
On her voyage, Gulati hopes to be a role model for young girls interested in pursuing a field in science, technology, engineering and mechanics.
Once she returns, Jennifer Frentress, superintendent of the San Carlos School District said in the press release Gulati will take on a two year commitment in support of National Geographic’s education initiatives.
“SCSD is so proud that Charu Gulati was selected for this opportunity,” Frentress said. “We are very excited about how this will benefit our San Carlos learners.”
Ten Sequoia High School teachers and the school’s cheer team and choir have been awarded grants, amounting to $4,150, for various projects from the Sequoia High School Alumni Association under its annual Cherokee Grants program.
The program was established in 1987 in honor of Cherokee scholar and educator Sequoyah and is meant to help purchase equipment and materials not covered by the school’s budget.
More than $4,000 will be granted to Sequoia High School teachers to help buy books and motivational snacks, an add-free YouTube account and food for the World Language and English Language Development community center, equipment for the robotics class, a half-day bike tour in Paris for the French class, a field trip to Stulsaft Park for IB Environmental Systems and Societies, a camera for the Raven Report school newspaper and more. An additional $150 will be granted to the cheer team and choir each.
The community can donate to this fund by visiting sequoiaalumni.org, going directly to the group’s GoFundMe page at gofundme/f/shsaa-cherokee-grants or by making a check out to the Sequoia High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 2534, Redwood City, CA 94064 and specifying the funds are to be used for the Cherokee Grant program.
Alexander Chan of Pacifica, Kalyn Chang, Nicole Chang, Marissa Wong and Megan Evans of Foster City, Lauren Lam, Rebecca Lee and Hailey Lim of Millbrae, Megan Lee of San Mateo, Noah Sun of Belmont and Ashlyn Wong of Redwood City were named to the Dean’s List at Biola University in La Mirada, California, for earning a grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
