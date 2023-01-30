Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California announced Caroline Dinsmore & Co., led by real estate expert Caroline Dinsmore, has affiliated with the company’s Redwood City-San Carlos office. The team was formerly affiliated with Compass.
With the operational support of her team, Dinsmore closed over $102.7 million in real estate sales in 2021, according to Coldwell. With a combined 30 plus years of experience, Caroline Dinsmore & Co. has sold hundreds of homes throughout Silicon Valley.
