Beacon Business Bank, which has a branch at 1701 El Camino Real in San Mateo, announced the appointment of John Delaney as CEO/president for the community bank which also has offices in San Francisco and Alameda.
A graduate of St. Mary’s College of California in Moraga, Delaney has community, nonprofit and professional business organization experience. Currently on the board of PalCare, which serves families of SFO employees, he is also past chair of the Burlingame Chamber of Commerce, past board chairman of the Burlingame Rotary and currently serves on the board of the Leadership Program for Burlingame/Foster City/Hillsborough and San Mateo.
Delaney comes to Beacon from Boston Private Bank where he was senior vice president, Northern California regional executive/deposit sales manager.
