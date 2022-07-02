PORTOLA ART GALLERY PRESENTS ROBIN SCHOLL’S “SUNRISE AND SUNSET.” The Portola Art Gallery presents “Sunrise and Sunset,” a collection of watercolor/pastel paintings by Los Altos artist and instructor Robin Scholl. Scholl has been painting in her Los Altos studio and teaching at the Pacific Art League in Palo Alto for more than 30 years. She is known for impressionistic landscapes with a focus on light and color in the natural world. She works from photographs taken during her wide travels, using four media: oils, watercolor, watercolor with pastel, and watercolor with gouache. Scholl said: “I have been lucky enough to travel the world and be witness to many beautiful scenes focusing on the landscape, especially in the morning and evening. While I am not always successful, I humbly attempt to capture these scenes in paint on canvas and thus share my vision of how the sun on the earth can create pure joy.” A reception for the artist will be held 1-4 p.m. July 9 at the Portola Art Gallery at Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park. For more information call 321-0220 or visit http://www.portolaartgallery.com/.
Susan Cohn can be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com or www.twitter.com/susancityscene.
