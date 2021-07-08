LARRY CALOF’S “DAYS GONE BY” AT THE PORTOLA ART GALLERY IN MENLO PARK ON VIEW THROUGH JULY. The Portola Art Gallery presents “Days Gone By,” a collection of photographic images of rustic barns, cabins and other buildings by Larry Calof of Atherton. The exhibit features images printed on archival watercolor paper with a painterly interpretation. After a successful 30-year career in corporate and securities law, Calof rediscovered his passion for photography. Calof said, “I love using natural light and high-quality digital equipment to capture wildlife and landscape images in distinct manners that illuminate their unique characteristics. In my wildlife photography, I try to find an emotional connection with my subjects. In my landscape photography, I look for light and angles to add magical or mystical perspectives to my images.” Calof has exhibited and received awards at local juried art shows, including Filoli, Pacific Art League, and the California Land Trust Gallery.
“Days Gone By,” Larry Calof’s collection of photographs, is on view through July 31 with an artist’s reception scheduled for July 17 from 1-4 p.m. at the Portola Art Gallery in the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park
***
THE CALDWELL GALLERY PRESENTS “FIGURES IN A LANDSCAPE” — WATERCOLORS BY DIANE LEE MOOMEY. Diane Lee Moomey, a painter, sculptor and writer living in Half Moon Bay, works almost exclusively in watercolor. A selection of her work is on view through Sept. 27 at the Caldwell Gallery at the Hall of Justice in Redwood City. Moomey said, “This large series of watercolors depicts, in color and form, the invisible portions of our world: the way in which different combinations of the five elements creates distinct layers of phenomena. The imagery is a fusion of both Asian and Western mythological and philosophical thought: the archetypes and symbols made visible in the many renditions of the Tarot. I have compiled these images into a deck of Journey Cards to be used for intuitive readings, with a companion book containing information about each image, explaining how it might be used in both traditional and nontraditional spreads.” Moomey’s show is sponsored by the San Mateo County Arts Commission and curated by Boris Koodrin. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 400 County Center, Redwood City. For more information visit cmo.smcgov.org/arts-commission.
Susan Cohn can be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com or www.twitter.com/susancityscene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.