Look up logo

The Aurigid meteor shower started Sunday, peaked Thursday and ends Monday. It’s a small one, rated at just six meteors per hour. It gets its name from the constellation of Auriga since that’s the radiant point. Viewing conditions aren’t ideal right now since the moon is at its first quarter on Saturday. Then begins it will begin its waxing gibbous phase on Sunday. In other words, it’s on its way to being full.

As the Aurigid meteor shower is ending, the Epsilon Perseid (ε-Perseid) meteor shower begins Monday, as well. It peaks Friday and goes until Sept. 21. It’s another small one rated at just five meteors an hour. The constellation Perseus is the radiant point for this meteor shower, as the big one that recently finished, the Perseid meteor shower. Unfortunately, it peaks the night before the full moon. So once again, viewing conditions are far from good.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription