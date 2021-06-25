Thursday was the Full Strawberry Moon. This moon helped different Indian tribes, such as the Dakota, Lakota and others from Canada, mark when it was time to pick berries, such as strawberries, according to Almanac.com. The Haida, British Columbia Indians, called June’s full moon, Berries Ripen Moon.
As early fruit ripen and flowers bloom, June is a time of great abundance for many so other moon names reflects this, as well. The Anishinaabe, a group of indigenous peoples that once resided around the Great Lakes in both the United States and Canada, call it the Berries Ripen Moon. The Cherokee, called it the Green Corn Moon, indicating the stage of that crop. While the Cree called it the Egg Laying Moon and the Hatching Moon, to indicate a time of baby animals.
Then you might recall that when we’re observing the constellation of Bootes, there is a meteor shower where it is the radiant. It’s called the Bootid meteor shower. Although meteors can come from any where in the sky, you have a better chance of seeing good one when the radiant is above the horizon. If you recall, Bootes is directly overhead after sunset, so this is a rare occasion when there’s a good chance of seeing meteors after dusk, according to In-The-Sky.org. The peak of the meteor shower will be at 3 a.m., so as usual, you have better chances of seeing meteors in the wee hours of the morning. However since the full moon just passed, seeing them will be a challenge.
The parent body responsible for creating the June Bootid shower is comet 7P/Pons-Winnecke.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
