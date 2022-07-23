We will take one last look at Virgo in the west sky at around 9:30 p.m. Spica, the brightest star of the constellation and the 15th brightest star in the sky, continues to shine to the west but has moved a bit to the north.

As with most constellations, Virgo is another constellation that the experienced stargazer enjoys since it is loaded with several deep-sky objects. There are so many that I won’t be able to name them all. One of them being the Virgo Cluster. One might expect the Virgo Cluster to be a star cluster but it actually a galaxy cluster! Some estimate that this galaxy cluster could have possibly be as many as 2,000.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription