We will take one last look at Virgo in the west sky at around 9:30 p.m. Spica, the brightest star of the constellation and the 15th brightest star in the sky, continues to shine to the west but has moved a bit to the north.
As with most constellations, Virgo is another constellation that the experienced stargazer enjoys since it is loaded with several deep-sky objects. There are so many that I won’t be able to name them all. One of them being the Virgo Cluster. One might expect the Virgo Cluster to be a star cluster but it actually a galaxy cluster! Some estimate that this galaxy cluster could have possibly be as many as 2,000.
Although it is called the Virgo Cluster, it’s actually found in both Virgo and Comas Bernices, which lies between Leo and Bootes, just above Virgo. Most of the objects were discovered by Charles Messier between 1771 and 1781 but some were discovered by other astronomers that still added the names to Messier’s catalogue.
Most of the deep-sky objects are found in this cluster. Again, there are too many to name but let’s touch upon some notable ones. Messier 49 (M49), also called NGC 4472, is the brightest galaxy in the cluster. It is an elliptical galaxy and is almost 56 million light-years away. Messier 61, also called NGC 4303, is a spiral galaxy that’s one of the largest in the cluster. It is approximately 52.5 million light-years away.
Messier 86 (M86), also called NGC 4406, is a lenticular galaxy near the center of the Virgo Cluster that’s about 52 million light-years away. It is approaching our galaxy at the speed of almost 152 miles per second, because it’s falling toward the heart of the Virgo Cluster from the opposite side.
Messier 87 (M87), also known as Virgo A or NGC 4486, is a supergiant elliptical galaxy that is also located near the center of the Virgo Cluster, close to the border between Virgo and Coma Berenices. it is the second brightest galaxy in the cluster that’s about 53.5 million-light years away. It is one of the most massive galaxies in the universe. M86 and M87 are moving toward each other.
One of my favorites is Messier 104 (M104), also known as Sombrero Galaxy or NGC 4594. M104 got the name Sombrero because of its unusually large central knot and the dust path makes it look like a sombrero. Astronomers believe that it may really be a giant elliptical galaxy with a supermassive black hole in the center.
If you like a chance to see some objects through a telescope, the San Mateo Astronomical Society will hold a Star Party Saturday, just after sunset (8:26 p.m.) at Crestview Park, 1000 Crestview Drive, San Carlos.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.