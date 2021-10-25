Nia and Michael Ajayi, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Sept. 26, 2021.
Karla Medina and Reid Williams, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Sept. 28, 2021.
Erin Bond and Peter Small, of San Carlos, gave birth to twin baby girls at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 6, 2021.
Lorna Rodriguez and James Buatti, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 9, 2021.
Lisa and Daniel Petrocchi, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 10, 2021.
Nicole Buehler and Jose Artero, of Tracy, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 10, 2021.
Yuliia Deineha and Denys Gonor, of Milpitas, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 11, 2021.
Ting and Bruno Evangelista, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Oct. 14, 2021.
