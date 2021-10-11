Kacey Brown and Andrew Rich, of Portola Valley, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Sept. 6, 2021.
Whitney and Paul Karplus, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Sept. 9, 2021.
Ana Millan and Israel Reyes, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Sept. 11, 2021.
Maura and Riley Rodgers, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Sept. 17, 2021.
Patricia and Griffin Tormey, of Burlingame, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Sept. 18, 2021.
Samantha and Cameron MacBride, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Sept. 20, 2021.
Jiliane Russo and Robert Hanley, of San Jose, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Sept. 21, 2021.
Kristin Colonna and Kelly Travis, of Emerald Hills, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Sept. 22, 2021.
