Gemma and Richard Evans, of San Mateo, gave birth to a girl Beatrix Hazel Evans, at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 15, 2022. She was 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Eve and Nigel Morris in London, United Kingdom; Beverley Evans in Wales, United Kingdom; and Brian Evans in Bacolod, Bacolod City, Philippines.
