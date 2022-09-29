TUESDAY
Volleyball
Aragon 3, Hillsdale 2
The streak is over.
Hillsdale, which went 14-0 in capturing the 2021 Bay Division title, opened the 2022 season with five wins to run its Bay Division winning streak to 19 in a row.
There will be no 20 straight as the Dons upended the Knights in five sets, rallying from a 2-1 deficit to post a 25-14, 23-25, 17-25, 25-20, 15-9.
Aragon improves to 4-2 in Bay play and 8-7 overall, while Hillsdale falls to 5-1 and 13-4.
Burlingame 3, Carlmont 1
The Panthers pulled into a first-place tie with Hillsdale following a 25-12, 23-25, 25-18, 25-11.
Burlingame (5-1 Bay, 14-4 overall) was led offensively by Ella Duong, who had 19 kills. The Panthers defense got 29 digs from Mallory Novitzsky.
Carlmont falls to 3-3 in league play.
Sequoia 3, Terra Nova 0
After losing their first four Bay Division matches to start the season, the Ravens are now on a two-match winning streak.
Sequoia (2-4 Bay) upset Menlo-Atherton last Thursday in five sets and suffered no hangover in a 25-21, 25-21, 25-14 win over Terra Nova (0-6).
Allie Caldwell had 10 kills to lead the Ravens' offense, while Aniyah Hall added 8. Sequoia setter Meghan Kadlec had 17 assists.
Menlo-Atherton 3, Half Moon Bay 0
The Bears sent the Cougars to their third straight loss, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10.
M-A improves to 3-3 in Bay play and 9-10 overall, while HMB falls to 2-4 in division play and 7-7 overall.
Menlo School 3, Castilleja 2
The Knights had to dig deep, coming back from two sets down to beat the Gators in WBAL play, 24-26, 14-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-10.
Lily Katai had 51 assists to lead the offense for Menlo (3-1 WBAL, 11-11) and also added 10 digs. Brooke Dombkowski had 17 kills, while Gaby Foster had 13 for the Knights.
In other action …
Mills (3-3 Ocean, 4-3 overall) beat South City (1-5, 3-9) in four sets, 25-20, 25-18, 25-27, 25-9. … El Camino rallied from a set down to beat Woodside, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21. … San Mateo swept past Westmoor, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15.
Girls' golf
Aragon 251, San Mateo 289
The Dons beat the crosstown rival Bearcats at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo.
Aragon's Kate Chong earned low-round honors, finishing with a 7-over 41.
San Mateo was led by Kate Park and Maya Pande.
Sequoia 192, Capuchino 231
Gianna Flores shot a 31 to lead the Ravens to the win over the Mustangs at Green Hills Golf Course in Redwood City.
Megan McCormick had a 37 for Sequoia, while Kayla Royer had a 40 and Megan Elgaaen carded a 41 for the Ravens.
Capuchino was led by Erika Vasel, who carded a 40.
Burlingame 222, El Camino 237
The Panthers had four golfers shoot rounds in the 40s as they held off the Colts at Fleming Park.
Sophia Ibanez led the way for Burlingame, finishing with a 41. Brooklyn Arcenal had a 42, Taylor Oldenburg a 43 and Sarah Ott had a 45 for the Panthers.
El Camino's Francesca Junio had the low round of the day, finishing with a 6-over 36. Kami Machwar had a 46 for the Colts.
Girls' tennis
Carlmont 5, Aragon 2
The Scots stayed in a second-place tie with Burlingame after beating the Dons in a Bay Division showdown.
Aragon, which came into the match in a three-way tie for second place with Carlmont and Burlingame, dropped to third place.
Carlmont (4-1) dominated doubles play, sweeping all three matches while losing just four games. Megan Bence and Mallika Agrawal won their No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-0, while the No. 2 tandem of Lisa Borchelt and Brooke Franaszek posted a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Aragon (3-2) got its wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Varsha Jawadi won at No. 1, 6-1, 6-1, while Anna He won at No. 2, 6-0, 6-2.
Burlingame 7, Woodside 0
The Panthers cruised to the Bay Division win, dropping only one set in the process.
Caitlin Stone and Michelle Moshkovoy, playing at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, won their matches 6-0, 6-0. The Burlingame No. 3 doubles team of Samantha Tom and Evelyn Du also won their match at love.
Hillsdale 4, San Mateo 3
The Knights picked up their first Bay Division win of the season, beating the Bearcats.
Chloe Goh, playing at No. 3 singles for Hillsdale (1-4), posted a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Two of the matches went three sets, with San Mateo (0-5) claiming both of them. Katie Hong beat Robyn Matsumoto at No. 1 singles, 6-7(7), 6-4, (10-4). The Bearcats' No. 1 doubles team of Keaton Fritts and Lucy Ko beat Hayley Maravillas and Maya Wu, 6-3, 5-7, (10-5).
Menlo-Atherton 6, Half Moon Bay 1
The Bears maintained their lead atop the Bay Division standings with the win over the Cougars.
Eva Chow, playing at No. 2 singles for M-A (6-0 Bay), won her match 6-0, 6-0.
Half Moon Bay (0-5) got its win at No. 3 doubles, where Nora Flynn and Gracie Anwar won 6-4, 6-0.
Sequoia 5, Capuchino 2
In a showdown for the Ocean Division lead, the Ravens stayed unbeaten and is now in the driver’s seat for the division title after handing the Mustangs their first league loss of the season.
Sasha Efimcik won her No. 3 singles match 6-2, 6-1, while No. 4 singles player Josie Ollman gave Sequoia a split of the four singles matches, winning 6-0, 6-1.
The match of the day came at No. 2 singles, where Capuchino's Reina Watabiki outlasted Tessa Folan, 6-2, 2-6, (10-5).
In other action …
Westmoor, taking advantage of three forfeits, beat Terra Nova 6-1. Spencer Baioni, playing at No. 3 singles, posted a 6-1, 6-0 win for the Rams. … Oceana swept past South City, 7-0. Miakayla Dayao won her No. 3 singles match, 6-2, 6-1. … Mills upset El Camino, 4-3. … Menlo School opened defense of its 2021 WBAL title with the league-opening 5-2 win over Crystal Springs. … Sacred Heart Prep was swept by 2021 CCS champ Harker, losing all seven matches in straight sets.
Girls' water polo
Terra Nova 14, Half Moon Bay 5
The Tigers took down the Cougars to assume first place in the Ocean Division with an unblemished 7-0 mark.
HMB drops to 6-1 in Ocean play.
Malia Smith led the way for Terra Nova, scoring four times. Ayva Mould netted a hat trick for the Tigers.
In other action …
Hillsdale buried Mills, 14-5. … Sequoia got past Capuchino, 9-5. … Mercy-Burlingame topped San Mateo, 11-5.
Boys' water polo
San Mateo 16, Priory 6
Sam Yao scored five times to lead the Bearcats past the Panthers in an Ocean Division matchup.
In other action …
Mills beat Burlingame in a shootout, 16-11. … Sequoia won by forfeit over Capuchino.
