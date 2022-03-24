A month ago, during an end-of-season media session, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said all the things a man leaving a team would say. He thanked the team, the media and the fans before wrapping up his nearly 20-minute interview with two words: “See ya.”
The general consensus was that the Garoppolo Era was over in San Francisco, he would be traded and Trey Lance, the quarterback for which the team traded three first-round picks, was ready to ascend to the starting quarterback role.
Well, here we are, more than a month after that presumed farewell press conference — and Jimmy G is still on the 49ers roster. Meanwhile, there has been a flurry of quarterback moves around the NFL, more than I can ever remember happening in any offseason, and yet Garoppolo is still here.
What happened? There can only be one answer: the 49ers completely overvalued what Garoppolo was worth and now they’re stuck without a chair following the musical chairs of changing quarterbacks around the league.
Meanwhile, the team that no longer provides leaks to the media, have been leaking rumors for the past month, the last being that the 49ers had an offer of two second-round picks for Garoppolo, who muddied the waters even more with a surprising shoulder surgery at the beginning of the month.
That certainly set off general manager alarms around the NFL. Who is going to give up high-round draft picks for a quarterback who won’t throw until the summer, at the earliest, who already had a reputation of not having the strongest arm?
No one believes that the team was offered two second-round picks. If it is true and they didn’t make the move? That’s blowing it.
More and more, it looks like the 49ers are comfortable going into training camp with Garoppolo on the roster and don’t be surprised to him starting for the 49ers up until the trade deadline.
But is there a scarier reason for not making a move? Is it all possible the 49ers are having second thoughts about Lance’s abilities? It’s not unusual for a team to draft a player to become a starter a few years down the road. Aaron Rodgers sat behind Brett Favre for three seasons before taking over.
But most teams no longer wait until a prized rookie is “ready.” Especially if you traded away the farm to get that player.
There is still time to make a move. The team restructured the contracts of some players so they would not have to cut the quarterback ahead of the start of the 2022 season. But maybe that was the problem: not enough urgency to get something done.
***
After a two-year hiatus, the Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame will induct six new members during a ceremony June 23 at the San Mateo County Historical Museum in Redwood City.
The inductees are:
• Donovan Blythe, longtime basketball coach who guided the Eastside College Prep girls’ team to three Central Coast Section titles in 2008, 2012 and 2016, winning the 2016 Division V state championship.
• Liz Bruno, a basketball standout at Mercy-Burlingame in the mid-1970s who went on to have a strong career at Santa Clara University, finishing her career with a school-record rebounds. Her number was retired by the Broncos in 2014.
• Ron DiMaggio, the longtime head track and field coach at Westmoor High School.
• Chris Dorst, who starred for Menlo-Atherton water polo before going on to Stanford and winning a silver medal in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. He elected to the USA Water Polo Hall of Fame in 1989.
• Scott Feldman, who played baseball at Burlingame before transforming his body during his time at College of San Mateo and ultimately being drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2003 and made his Major League debut in 2005. In two seasons at CSM, Feldman went 25-2, with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 8 to 1 and an ERA of 1.30. He went on to play 12 seasons in the Majors.
• Helen Lengfeld, a standout golfer and women’s golf advocate who did a bulk of her work at Peninsula Golf & Country Club.
