The top four seeds in both the singles and doubles brackets advanced to the final day of the Peninsula Athletic League individual tennis championships.
The quarterfinals and semifinals were held Wednesday at San Mateo High and the top two singles players and doubles team advanced into the championship matches. The Nos. 3 and 4 seeds in each bracket will play for third place.
All matches begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at San Mateo High.
In singles play, top-seeded Ava Martin, a freshman from Menlo-Atherton, grabbed one of the finals slots with two more wins. In the quarterfinals, she dropped only one game in a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Victoria Gittoes, the No. 4 seed from Carlmont, was Martin’s semifinal opponent, with Martin, again, losing only one game to punch her ticket to the finals with a 6-1, 6-0 win.
Her opponent will be second-seeded Annika Lin. The senior from Carlmont was just as dominant. She routed her quarterfinal opponent 6-1, 6-0. In the semis, she took on No. 3 Charlie Smith, a sophomore from M-A who won her quarterfinal match 6-1, 6-2.
Smith put up a fight, but Lin ultimately prevailed 6-3, 6-2 to move into the singles championship match.
Martin and Lin faced each other once during the regular season, with Martin blitzing Lin, 6-1, 6-2. It will be the second straight championship appearance for Lin, who lost to Martin’s teammate, Allison Brown, 6-2, 6-2 in last year’s finals.
The third-place match will see Gittoes face off against Smith, who beat her 6-4, 6-3 earlier in the season.
On the doubles side, the top seed of Jessica Fu and Christina Wu of Aragon will face No. 2-seeded Sarah Marks and Lila Motamedi of M-A.
Fu and Wu lost only three games in a 6-3, 6-0 win in the quarters and followed that with an equally convincing win in the semis, 6-0, 6-2.
Mark and Motamedi might have been even more dominant dropping just four game over two matches — a 6-0, 6-0 quarterfinal win and a 6-4, 6-0 win in the semifinals.
The third-place match will feature No. 4 Maddie and Molly Wachhorst of Burlingame against No. 3 Grace Wang and Megan Stretch of San Mateo.
The Wachhorst sisters were pushed in their quarterfinal match, pulling out a 6-3, 7-5 win over Carlmont’s Saanika Joshi and Nikhila Raman before falling to Wu and Fu in the semis. Fu played in the third-place singles match in 2018.
Stretch and Wang had a much easier time in their quarterfinal match, notching a 6-1, 6-1 victory, but were knocked into the third-place match by Marks and Motamedi.
